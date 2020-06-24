Longtime incumbent Eliot Engel behind Jamaal Bowman in N.Y. primary



Source: www.rollcall.com



Bowman's campaign was surprised he's leading in precincts where Engel, a 31-year incumbent, was expected to have strong support. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »