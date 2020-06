Bolton opens up about his book, claims against Trump and 2020 presidential election

John Bolton, President Trump's former national security adviser, spoke with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell about the claims he made against the commander in chief and his views of the upcoming election. (Disclosure: Bolton's book is published by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS).