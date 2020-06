Added: 22.06.2020 12:56 | 12 views | 0 comments

Democratic lawmakers are demanding an investigation into the sudden firing this week of Geoffrey Berman, who was the top federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. Berman has overseen a slate of politically fraught cases, including the prosecutions of the president's former personal attorney Michael Cohen and his current lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Catherine Herridge reports.