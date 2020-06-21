In conversation with Andrew Cuomo



Added: 21.06.2020 14:10 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.amny.com



New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who has proactively confronted the coronavirus outbreak in his state, has performed some political jujitsu â€“ asking people to do hard things and sacrifice because of the pandemic, and getting more popular in the process. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley sits down with Cuomo to discuss leading New York's so-far-successful efforts to "flatten the curve"; the Trump administration's COVID-19 response; living in quarantine with his daughters; and his political future. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: New York