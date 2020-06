Added: 21.06.2020 14:23 | 8 views | 0 comments

In Tulsa, Okla., President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Saturday for the first time since the country was shut down due to coronavirus. Speaking to a smaller-than-predicted crowd, he sought to fire up his base by attacking “fake” news about COVID-19 and blaming testing for the rise in U.S. cases. Omar Villafranca reports.