Added: 20.06.2020 2:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown rolled out new policies for his city’s police department after two officers were recorded shoving a 75-year-old man. Martin Gugino fell back on the concrete, slammed his head and began bleeding as officers walked past. Jeff Glor sits down with Brown to talk about the incident, and what else Brown thinks can be done.