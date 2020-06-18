Handicapping Joe Bidenâ€™s pick for VP



The presumptive Democratic nominee for president, former Vice President Joe Biden, has already made one promise: to pick a female running mate. Wired magazine's Nicholas Thompson talks with Alyssa Mastromonaco and Dan Pfeiffer (known for the podcast "Pod Save America"), Democratic pollster and progressive political strategist Cornell Belcher, and Republican strategist Stuart Stevens — a member of the "Never Trump" collective called The Lincoln Project — to discuss who is in the running for a spot on the party's ticket.