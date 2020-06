Democrats react to John Bolton's new allegations



Added: 18.06.2020 0:24 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.memeworld.com



Democratic politicians were quick to react to the allegations against President Trump in John Bolton’s new book. Many are condemning Bolton for not speaking up sooner, especially during Mr. Trump’s impeachment inquiry and trial earlier this year. Nancy Cordes brings us some of those reactions from Capitol Hill. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Democrats