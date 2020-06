Virginia governor making Juneteenth an official holiday



Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said June 19 is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and made it an official holiday in a state that was once home to the capital of the Confederacy. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Virginia Tags: FED