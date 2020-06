Added: 13.06.2020 12:40 | 17 views | 0 comments

President Trump said he would switch the date of his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally after being criticized for scheduling it on Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. In the meantime, he is expected to give a commencement address at West Point Saturday, where more than a thousand people will be in attendance and adhering to social distancing guidelines. Nikole Killion reports.