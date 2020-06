Added: 11.06.2020 4:42 | 8 views | 0 comments

George Floyd's brother, Philanese Floyd, went before a congressional committee on police brutality and delivered an emotional opening statement advocating for reform. Former Bernie Sanders National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray joined the CBSN special, "Red & Blue: State of Our Union," to discuss police reform and what next steps look like to enact such changes.