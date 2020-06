COVID exacts high costs from hog farmers



Added: 09.06.2020 11:01 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: wwl.radio.com



Hog farmer Dave Mensink estimates that over the next year, the COVID-19 crisis is costing him up to $26 per pig, or about $187,000, based on the 7,200 pigs he has on his southeastern Minnesota lot. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: ISIS