Joe Biden tells Norah O'Donnell: "I think what's happened is one of those great inflection points in American history"

Added: 09.06.2020 0:14 | 6 views | 0 comments

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell spoke with Joe Biden on Monday after he met with George Floyd's family in Houston. Watch more of the interview with Biden on Gayle King's special "Justice for All" on Tuesday, June 9 at 10 p.m. ET.