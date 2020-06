Added: 08.06.2020 16:19 | 8 views | 0 comments

Chris Wallace joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World," which explores the months leading up to dropping the first atomic bomb in WWII. He also weighs in on American divisions and whether they'll impact the presidential election.