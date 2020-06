Biden clinches 2020 Democratic nomination



Source: www.gobankingrates.com



Joe Biden officially clinched the Democratic nomination for president as of Friday evening, according to CBS News' estimate. This is Biden's third bid for the presidency, and he prevailed over more than two dozen primary opponents -- in part, because voters believed he has the best shot against President Trump in November. Ed O'Keefe reports on where Biden's campaign stands now. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Democrats