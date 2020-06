Added: 02.06.2020 22:44 | 6 views | 0 comments

Police and National Guard troops used tear gas and flash-bang explosives to push back a crowd peacefully protesting outside the White House Monday, so that President Trump could pay a quick visit to the historic St. John's Church. His photo-op prompted criticism from religious leaders. Reverend Dr. Nichole R. Phillips, an associate professor at Emory University, joined CBSN to discuss.