President Trump threatens to pull GOP convention out of North Carolina if arena can't be full

Added: 26.05.2020

President Trump says he may pull August's Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina if the state's Democratic governor can't guarantee that attendees will be allowed to fill the arena to capacity. The governor says they're relying on data and science to make a decision. Paula Reid reports.