Pelosi accuses Barr of lying to Congress



Source: www.mediaite.com



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Attorney General William Barr of breaking the law after he didn't show up to a House hearing on the Mueller report. Nancy Cordes has the latest. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Congress