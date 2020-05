William Barr refuses to testify before House after being grilled by senators

Attorney General William Barr says he will not testify as scheduled before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, heating up an already tense dispute with congressional Democrats. The Justice Department says committee chairman Jerry Nadler's plan to let staff lawyers question Barr is "inappropriate." Nancy Cordes reports.