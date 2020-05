Added: 23.05.2020 1:18 | 7 views | 0 comments

California Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, says Attorney General William Barr is "proven to be unreliable and misleading." Schiff joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller's letter where he tells Barr his summary to Congress "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of Mueller’s views on obstruction of justice.