After Mueller confronted him, Barr denied knowing special counsel's stance on report summary



Added: 23.05.2020 1:21 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: pjmedia.com



Attorney General William Barr will face tough new questions about his response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report at a Senate hearing on Wednesday. CBS News has confirmed that not only did Mueller send Barr a letter complaining about the way Barr characterized the special counsel's findings, but the two men also spoke on the phone. Paula Reid reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: LA Reid