Added: 22.05.2020 23:05 | 11 views | 0 comments

The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. to answer more questions about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not handing over the complete, unredacted Mueller report. The president now claims executive privilege over that material. Nancy Cordes reports.