Former FBI Director James Comey's firing by President Trump led to Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel. Comey joins "CBS This Morning" for his first TV interview since the Mueller report was released to the public. He says the Mueller report laid out evidence for a future prosecutor and for Congress. His memoir, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," is now out in paperback.