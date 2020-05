Added: 22.05.2020 23:38 | 13 views | 0 comments

Jill Biden went right back to her job as a professor after her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, announced his presidential bid. The 2020 race is her 14th time campaigning for her husband or late son, Beau. Biden joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why she thinks her husband can unite a divided country, and her new book, "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself."