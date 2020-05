Georgia governor to sign controversial "heartbeat" abortion bill



Source: www.cbsnews.com



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign one of the most restrictive and controversial anti-abortion laws in the country. The bill makes abortions illegal once a heartbeat is detectable in the embryo, which can happen as early as five or six weeks after conception. Mark Strassmann reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Embryo Tags: Georgia