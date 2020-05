Added: 22.05.2020 21:59 | 2 views | 0 comments

Conservative state legislators are making a new push to limit abortion rights, and Hollywood is fighting back. At least five major movie production companies say they will stop producing films in Georgia where an anti-abortion bill was signed into law last week. Actress Alyssa Milano also proposed a "sex strike" in response to a recent wave of state laws restricting or abolishing abortion. Jan Crawford reports.