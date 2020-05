From furniture to dog collars, how Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports will impact you

Added: 22.05.2020 21:59 | 2 views | 0 comments

President Trump is warning China not to retaliate for the newest tariff hike on its imports. Three days ago, the president raised tariffs to 25 percent on approximately $200 billion on Chinese goods. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the tariffs will impact Americans.