Hong Kong is in turmoil over China's newly proposed national security law that would tighten China's grip on the region. Scuffles broke out inside the territory's legislature overnight when pro-democracy members protested China's bill. Ramy Inocencio reports on the fallout, happening just a year after Hong Kong saw widespread anti-government protests demanding China allow it greater autonomy.