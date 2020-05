Missouri expected to pass controversial "heartbeat" abortion bill



Source: www.cbsnews.com



Missouri appears to be on track to pass a bill that would ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. Missouri would join 14 other states that have enacted abortion bans or restrictions this year. Adriana Diaz has the latest. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Pregnancy