With the surging number of people being apprehended at the southern border, immigration officials are using planes to transport some migrants to facilities in other parts of the country for processing. Omar Villafranca got a close-up look into ICE and Border Patrol's decision to fly migrants to processing facilities farther inland. Each flight costs between $20,000 to $60,000.