Added: 22.05.2020 9:16 | 15 views | 0 comments

Amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Iraq's President Barham Salih told CBS News he doesn't want his country dragged into another conflict. Iraq is in a tough spot, hosting more than 5,000 U.S. troops, while also depending on militias, many backed by Iran. Roxana Saberi reports.