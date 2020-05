Will Supreme Court take on latest abortion cases?



Missouri is a pen-stroke away from enacting one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. It comes one day after Alabama's governor signed another restrictive abortion law. Each of these measures came under immediate legal challenge, and it appears sooner or later the Supreme Court will have to step in. Jesse Weber, an attorney and host on the Law & Crime Network, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to offer analysis on where this is headed. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Alabama Tags: Supreme Court