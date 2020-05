Added: 22.05.2020 8:26 | 10 views | 0 comments

A huge blow-up between President Trump and Democratic leaders has done nothing to stop the rising call for impeachment hearings. Mr. Trump stormed out of a meeting with top Democrats at the White House Wednesday, three minutes after it started. Then he told reporters he won't work with Democrats until they stop investigating his administration. Major Garrett joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why "the people's business is being neglected."