Trump spends first full day in Japan with Shinzo Abe

Added: 22.05.2020

Donald Trump spent his first full day in Japan golfing and attending a sumo championship with his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe. The president also tweeted about North Koreaâ€™s missile launch, praising Kim Jong Un. Weijia Jiang reports.