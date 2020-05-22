Added: 22.05.2020 6:50 | 10 views | 0 comments

Special counsel Robert Mueller made his first statement since his report on the Russia investigation was released to the public. The nearly two-year-long investigation concluded there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Margaret Brennan anchors a CBS News Special Report from New York with reports from Nancy Cordes at the Capitol, Major Garrett at the White House, Paula Reid at the Justice Department and analysis from Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University.