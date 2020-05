Added: 22.05.2020 5:09 | 7 views | 0 comments

President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held a press conference during the president's visit to the U.K. As the two leaders met, thousands of demonstrators protested against Mr. Trump in central London. Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil anchor a CBS News Special Report from New York with a report from Ben Tracy in London.