As he traveled to Normandy Thursday morning, President Trump blamed Democrats and Mexico for the growing number of illegal migrants crossing the southern border. Last month, U.S. border agents made more than 132,000 apprehensions -- the highest monthly level since 2006. That amounts to about 4,000 people per day. The president plans to respond with tariffs on all Mexican goods, despite opposition from his own party and others. Weijia Jiang reports.