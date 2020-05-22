Why former Defense Secretary Ash Carter wouldn't work for Trump



Source: www.cbsnews.com



President Obama’s former Defense Secretary Ash Carter is offering a new, inside look at one of the world’s largest and most complex organizations: the Pentagon. It comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and other nations around the world. Carter shed light on how the Pentagon deals with security threats in his new book, “Inside the Five-Sided Box: Lessons from a Lifetime of Leadership in the Pentagon.” Carter joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he wouldn't work for President Trump and the most urgent threats facing the U.S. right now. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: President Obama