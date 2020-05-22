Open: This is "Face the Nation," June 9

Added: 22.05.2020 3:41 | 9 views | 0 comments

This week on "Face the Nation," Margaret Brennan talks to Sen. Roy Blunt, Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Martha BÃ¡rcena Coqui and 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov. Steve Bullock.