ï»¿Friday, 22 May 2020
CNN's Jim Acosta on covering the Trump White House

Added: 22.05.2020 3:41 | 11 views | 0 comments

Source: www.whitehouse.gov
Source: www.whitehouse.gov

Candidate and then President Trump has repeatedly attacked the news media, calling stories he dislikes "fake news," while also spreading false statements from the lectern and via Twitter. CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who has been called the "enemy of the people" by the president, says the press corps' responsibility these days is not just to call balls and strikes, but also fouls. He talks with his colleague, CBS News' White House correspondent Chip Reid, about the role of the press corps today, and about his new book, "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America."

More in feeds.cbsnews.com »

Tags: White House, President, Strikes



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved