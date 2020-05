Added: 22.05.2020 2:07 | 8 views | 0 comments

To deter migrants from Central America, the Trump administration wants to expand a controversial policy that requires asylum seekers to wait for their court hearing in Mexico. But the push to implement the practice along the entire southern border faces significant logistical, legal and political barriers. CBS News politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN to discuss the latest.