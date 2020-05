Planned Parenthood won't comply with Missouri exam rule



Added: 22.05.2020 0:26 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: news.stlpublicradio.org



Missouri's last remaining abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood of St. Louis, says it will not comply with a new state requirement to conduct a second pelvic exam before an abortion. CBS News reporter Kate Smith joined CBSN with more on what's at stake. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: St. Louis