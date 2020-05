Added: 22.05.2020 0:41 | 10 views | 0 comments

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are focusing on the issue of race in America, ahead of Rep. Jim Clyburn's "World Famous Fish Fry" event in Columbia, South Carolina. The gathering is seen as a key local and national political weekend. CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano is in South Carolina with the latest.