Trump campaign confident about reelection



Source: www.politico.com



President Trump is launching his bid for a second term as his administration promises to make good on a 2016 campaign pledge of rolling back EPA regulations. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined CBSN with more on the president's first rally of the 2020 campaign. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President, Election Tags: Washington