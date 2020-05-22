Added: 22.05.2020 0:52 | 11 views | 0 comments

President Trump held a kickoff rally with thousands of supporters in Orlando Tuesday night. In a speech that resembled 2016, he talked about voters' fears and slammed Democrats. A recent Quinnipiac University poll finds Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden leading Mr. Trump in Florida by nine points. It also shows the president trailing other Democrats in that state. CBS News' Major Garrett spoke exclusively with the president's campaign manager Brad Parscale who claims that polling nowadays is severely flawed.