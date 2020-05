Added: 22.05.2020 0:55 | 12 views | 0 comments

President Trump launched his bid for a second term by painting a scary picture of America's future if he is not re-elected. The president rallied with thousands of supporters in Orlando to officially start the campaign, while he faced turmoil back in Washington. He accused his critics of "un-American conduct," lashed out at the press and claimed that Democrats "want to destroy our country." Weijia Jiang reports.