Democrats urge unity at South Carolina fish fry



Despite recent fighting within the Democratic party about comments connected to race, the candidates chose not to take aim at each other during South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn's famous fish fry. While frontrunner Joe Biden felt the heat in the days leading up to the event for some of his recent comments, the former VP largely stayed out of the fryer last night as fellow Democrats focused instead on defeating President Trump. Ed O'Keefe reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » South Carolina, President Tags: Democrats