Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expected to follow up on a warning President Trump made earlier this week to round up thousands of illegal immigrants. The operation, planned for at least 10 cities, could begin as soon as tomorrow. ICE officers have planned to target more than 2,000 undocumented immigrants, including families, who have been given final deportation orders. Manuel Bojorquez reports.