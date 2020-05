Added: 21.05.2020 23:56 | 13 views | 0 comments

Iran is sending a new warning to the United States as tensions between the two nations continue to rise. Iran's foreign minister promised to firmly confront any aggression or threat by the U.S., including any violation against its borders. The warning follows President Trump's last-minute decision to abort a military strike against Iran in retaliation for Iran's downing of an unmanned U.S. military drone. Paula Reid reports from the White House.