The presidential campaign is moving a little faster, after a policy-driven first Democratic debate. The 10-person field in Miami included Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Candidates laid out their stances on healthcare, gun control, and the economy. One of the biggest topics was immigration, highlighted by a tragic story from the border. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to break down round one of the debates.